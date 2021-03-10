Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on March 10

Ebtekar:

Earthquake in Queen Elizabeth’s palace

Ireland; a new European mediator

Etemad:

Iran inaugurates biggest portable hospital equipped with 99 beds

Russian FM calls on Iran, US to take synchronized steps for reviving JCPOA

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Pope: Iraq visit first step to strengthen relations with Shias

Hezbollah: Pope’s meeting with Ayatollah Sistani has positive results

Reuters: Iran gradually increasing oil sales

Afghan people angry with new US peace plan

Shahrvand:

US not in a position to set conditions for JCPOA

Kayhan:

Key center at Saudi military airport destroyed by new ballistic missile: Yemeni spox

Terrorist attack on the path of pilgrims in Baghdad leaves 3 martyred, 30 injured

MAH