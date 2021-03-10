Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on March 10

Ebtekar:
Earthquake in Queen Elizabeth’s palace
Ireland; a new European mediator
Etemad:
Iran inaugurates biggest portable hospital equipped with 99 beds
Russian FM calls on Iran, US to take synchronized steps for reviving JCPOA
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Pope: Iraq visit first step to strengthen relations with Shias
Hezbollah: Pope’s meeting with Ayatollah Sistani has positive results
Reuters: Iran gradually increasing oil sales
Afghan people angry with new US peace plan
Shahrvand:
US not in a position to set conditions for JCPOA
Kayhan:
Key center at Saudi military airport destroyed by new ballistic missile: Yemeni spox
Terrorist attack on the path of pilgrims in Baghdad leaves 3 martyred, 30 injured
MAH
