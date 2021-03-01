Washington must pay $1.3mn of damages to IRIB

According to the announcement made by the Public Relations Department of the IRIB, by submission of the required documents, credible bills, and the help of experienced lawyers and experts the Iranian body could eventually receive the court's verdict in its favor.

The case is about the purchased musical instrument by personnel of the IRIB in New York, which are seized by the US.

The Iran–United States Claims Tribunal is an international arbitral tribunal that resolves claims between the nationals and governments of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America.

