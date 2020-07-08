Iranian petchem plant aiming to export heavy aromatics

Addressing the company’s general assembly on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, Taghi Sanei said the plant supplied 4.338 million tons of petrochemicals over the course of the previous Iranian calendar year of 1398 which ended on March 19, adding the company operated at 97% of its nameplate capacity during the year, Shana reported.

He also added that the plant’s output was 106% of its planned production during the year, saying the company’s main output was para-xylene, benzene and ortho-xylene.

Noori Petrochemical Plant produced 685,000 tons of para-xylene last year which was a new record in the item’s output. Benzene output of the plant was also 417,000 tons during the year, Sanei added.

He also noted that the heavy aromatic production line will have the capacity of manufacturing 3,000 tons of the product on a yearly basis.

MAH/SHANA