Tehran's first reaction to Armenia's developments

Tehran is following the developments meticulously, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday in a short statement.

Iran calls on all sides to practice restraint and avoid violence, he added.

Earlier in the day, the general staff demanded Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation and warned him against using force against the Armenian people, Sputnik reported.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that he had sacked the chief of the armed forces' general staff, Onik Gasparyan.

=Pashinyan assessed the general staff's calls as an attempt to stage a military coup and had invited his supporters to gather at the Republic Square in Yerevan.

Pashinyan wrapped up his rally and urged all political forces to start consultations. "From this moment on, we have finished our events and we expect our colleagues in the opposition to do the same," the prime minister said, adding that he was going back to the government building.

The Armenian Defence Ministry's spokesman, Gevorg Altunyan, declined to comment on the armed forces' statement.

