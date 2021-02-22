Leader: Uranium enrichment not limited to 20%, may reach 60%

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei held a meeting with the members of Iran’s Assembly of Experts at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Husaynia on Monday.

Referring to today's differences between the Iranian parliament and government over recent legislation of the parliament, he urged the Iranian government and parliament to resolve their differences through constructive cooperation stressing that the differences must be resolved based on the law.

The Leader noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not change its stance regarding its nuclear program, adding that Tehran may initiate uranium enrichment up to 60% based on the domestic need of the country.

Ayatollah Khamenei further criticized the US and E3 for their lack of commitment under the Nuclear Deal, underling that the Islamic Republic complied with JCPOA obligations from the beginning.

Referring to Iran’s reduction of JCPOA commitments due to US withdrawal from the Nuclear Deal, the Leader highlighted that Tehran will return to the agreement if other signatories fulfill their obligations.

Ayatollah Khamenei also maintained that Iran does not seek to make nuclear or chemical weapons due to Islamic thought and principles.

“Killing civilians and innocent people is the way of the Americans and the West, and the Islamic Republic does not accept this method and therefore does not think about nuclear weapons,” he said.

Stating that the issue of nuclear weapons is an excuse, the leader noted that the west is even opposed to Tehran’s acquisition of conventional weapons because they do not want Iran to be powerful.

According to Ayatollah Khamenei, the west want Iran to be dependent on them for nuclear energy so that they will be able to impose their will on the Islamic Republic.

MNA/IRN 84239891