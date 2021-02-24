Machine Sazi appoints Pashazadeh as head coach

Mehdi Pashazadeh has officially inked a contract with Machine Sazi while no details of the agreement have yet been revealed.

The 47-year-old coach takes charge of the Tabriz-based team as it sits bottom of the Iran Professional League table with eight points from 15 matches.

Former coach of the team, Saeer Akhbari, handed in his resignation last week.

Pashazadeh, a former Team Melli and Esteghlal defender, is now in Tabriz and has started the training sessions of the team to prepare the players for the second half of this season’s IPL. Their first match will be against Shahr Khodro on March 1.

Pashazadeh has the experience of coaching different teams in the Iranian leagues in recent years, including Nassaji and Aluminium Arak.

MAH/ 5155166