Tehran joins MAHAK’s World Cancer Day campaign

Azadi Tower and Milad Tower, two symbolic landmarks of Tehran illuminated orange per the invitation of MAHAK – the Society to Support Children Suffering from Cancer in order to join the World Cancer Day campaign and raise awareness towards this disease.

Per MAHAK’s invitation, these two well-known towers in Tehran were lit up orange which is the specific color for raising awareness towards the World Cancer Day campaign by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). This campaign aims to raise the public awareness towards cancer with its exclusive theme of I Am And I Will.

MAHAK, as one of the full members of UICC has joined this campaign since 2016 regularly to attract the public attention towards cancer which results in early detection. Consequently, less painful, less costly and more effective treatment with the support of Iranian civil society will be realized. On the same basis, MAHAK invites all the members of its family to join this campaign so that MAHAK can express the voice of cancer-stricken children’s supporters to the whole world.

In the circumstances in which over 20,000 children are passing their treatment days and six new children join this group every day, he more groups of the society join MAHAK’s WCD campaign, the more impact will be made. This engagement leads to the awareness of more and more people in the society and more supporters will stand for cancer-stricken children. Therefore, all of the above will increase the early diagnosis and childhood cancer-survival rate.

MR/PR