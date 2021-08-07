Iran charity urges for breastfeeding to protect children

Since the outbreak of the pandemic to date, World Health Organization (WHO) with the assistance of different health organizations and agencies in different countries has made efforts to preserve the safety and health of mothers to breastfeed their children. Accordingly and on the occasion of the World Breastfeeding Week 2021, WHO and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) raise awareness towards the importance of breastfeeding.

As an organization committed to support children suffering from cancer since 30 years ago, and in line with international organizations, MAHAK has focused on the requirements of a healthy lifestyle, relying on the two concepts of sustainability and development, as a result of which the risk of children getting diagnosed with cancer will decrease and the treatment will be less painful and less costly in case of detection.

Mentioning the importance of breast feeding in cancer-stricken children, Dr. Alireza Daneshgary, MAHAK Medical Deputy said: “in comparsion to formula, breastfeeding reduces the risk of cancer in children accordingly, MAHAK encourages mothers to give more attention to their baby’s health and breastfeed them. Breastfeeding is the best source of nourishment for infants and young children, and a proven lifesaving strategy that helps protect children against many common childhood illnesses such as diarrhea and pneumonia. It is well established that breastfed children perform better on intelligence tests, are less likely to be obese or overweight and are less prone to non-communicable diseases later in life. According to UNICEF, increasing breastfeeding to near-universal levels globally could save more than 820,000 lives and prevent an additional 20,000 cases of breast cancer in women each year.”

He added: “Although there is no concreate evidence that breastfeeding decreases the possibility of pediatric cancer occurrence, it is believed that breast milk is the best nutritional choice for infants due to its impact on the infection rate reduction, digestion and immunity system improvement in general. The importance of breastfeeding is to the extent that doctors always advise the mother even in the most challenging physical or mental situations to breastfeed their child along with receiving required treatments which is good for the health both for the mother and the baby.”

According to 2021 theme for breastfeeding week, “Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility” and the important effect of breastfeeding on physical health of children in the early years, MAHAK strives to have a role in making a healthier society based on its social responsibility through raising public awareness in this regard. We, at MAHAK believe that privileged perspective to necessities of a healthy lifestyle will decrease the exorbitant cost of treatment in the future.

