Iran-China relations developed significantly in last 50 yrs

Tehran-Beijing relations have developed significantly in the last half-century so that bilateral relations have been continuously developed and cooperation in various fields has made Iran and China a reliable mutual partner, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif addressed the Chinese people on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Iran's diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China.

Recalling that in January 2016, Iran-China relations were upgraded to a strategic partnership, the Foreign Minister said, "The leaders of the two countries have repeatedly stressed that friendly relations between the two countries will not be affected by any changes at international level.”

“Trade between Iran and China has a long history, and the two countries maintain their trade and cultural exchanges through the ancient Silk Road”, he added.

In this memo which was published in the Chinese language Zarif Emphasized Iran and China's commitment to a politically independent foreign policy, hailing that the two countries pursue economic cooperation and support each other in international affairs.

"Over the past 50 years, the world has undergone tremendous changes. China has become an important power in the global economy and the international political arena," the Iranian foreign minister was quoted as saying by China’s International Radio.

Iran is also an important force in West Asia, Zarif said, adding that Iran and China need to strengthen bilateral relations to create a new kind of partnership more than ever.

He also expressed hope that with the joint efforts of the two countries, the two sides will create a long-term, stable and modern model of bilateral relations.

This is in line with China's new diplomatic efforts to develop mutually beneficial, friendly, peaceful cooperation in West Asia, he added in the end

