Iran, Turkey mull over boosting 'tourism' in post-corona era

The fifth meeting of the Joint Technical Committee for Tourism Cooperation between Iran and Turkey was held with the presence of the tourism deputies of the two countries.

The webinar was held to exchange views on tourism relations of these two neighboring countries amid the Covid pandemic and to plan for the promotion of tourism exchanges in the post-Corona era.

Referring to the good relations as well as historical and cultural similarities of the two countries, Vali Teymouri, the Iranian Deputy Minister of Tourism, said, “In this webinar, Iranian and Turkish sides emphasized the importance of tourism as a tool to make the people of the two countries become more aware of the existing capacities and to deepen relations and cooperation.”

One of the important issues raised by the Turkish side during this meeting was the possibility of tourists traveling to the two countries without passports in order to balance the tourist exchange, he said, adding that the issue was decided to be followed up through the relevant authorities in a special way.

In addition, Teymouri considered the cooperation and participation of the two sides in investing in and launching Silk Road tourism to be of special importance.

