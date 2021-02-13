  1. Politics
Feb 13, 2021, 11:30 AM

Russia stresses restoring Iran’s economic bonuses

Russia stresses restoring Iran’s economic bonuses

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna stressed the need to provide economic bonuses to Iran to advance the process of full implementation of the JCPOA.

In a tweet on Friday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, "The last sentence seems to be absolutely relevant judging by the statements of the Iranian officials."

"Hopefully, the countries whom it may concern fully understand that. They have significant experience to make the right conclusions. No question about that," he added.

His tweet came as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, "All of Iran's actions in this direction are reversible, and as the officials in charge in Tehran have repeatedly stated, with a shift in the right direction, the Islamic Republic [of Iran] can quickly return to full compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA."

"Restoring Iran’s economic bonuses is key. US and E3 should make a move, Iran will respond constructively," he added.

ZZ/IRN84227154

News Code 169861

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News