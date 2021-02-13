Russia stresses restoring Iran’s economic bonuses

In a tweet on Friday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, "The last sentence seems to be absolutely relevant judging by the statements of the Iranian officials."

"Hopefully, the countries whom it may concern fully understand that. They have significant experience to make the right conclusions. No question about that," he added.

His tweet came as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, "All of Iran's actions in this direction are reversible, and as the officials in charge in Tehran have repeatedly stated, with a shift in the right direction, the Islamic Republic [of Iran] can quickly return to full compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA."

"Restoring Iran’s economic bonuses is key. US and E3 should make a move, Iran will respond constructively," he added.

