Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Feb. 12

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, February 12.

Kayhan:

US-Zionsits' dreams not come true as Iranians marked  44th anniv. of Islamic Rev.

Javan:

Revolution agaisnt riots

Abrar:

"Neither East Nor West" slogan part of Iranians' identity

Etemad:

Raeisi says Leader's policy of pardon to be continued

44th anniv. of Islamic Rev. marked across Iran

Etela'at:

February 11 rallies displayed Iranians' national unity

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

Nationwide celebration of 44th anniv. of Islamic Rev. in Iran

Arman-e Melli:

Iran govt. to follow path of Leader's pardon

