Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Feb. 12

Kayhan:
US-Zionsits' dreams not come true as Iranians marked 44th anniv. of Islamic Rev.
Javan:
Revolution agaisnt riots
Abrar:
"Neither East Nor West" slogan part of Iranians' identity
Etemad:
Raeisi says Leader's policy of pardon to be continued
44th anniv. of Islamic Rev. marked across Iran
Etela'at:
February 11 rallies displayed Iranians' national unity
Jomhuriy-e Eslami:
Nationwide celebration of 44th anniv. of Islamic Rev. in Iran
Arman-e Melli:
Iran govt. to follow path of Leader's pardon
