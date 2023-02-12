Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Feb. 12

Kayhan:

US-Zionsits' dreams not come true as Iranians marked 44th anniv. of Islamic Rev.

Javan:

Revolution agaisnt riots

Abrar:

"Neither East Nor West" slogan part of Iranians' identity

Etemad:

Raeisi says Leader's policy of pardon to be continued

44th anniv. of Islamic Rev. marked across Iran

Etela'at:

February 11 rallies displayed Iranians' national unity

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

Nationwide celebration of 44th anniv. of Islamic Rev. in Iran

Arman-e Melli:

Iran govt. to follow path of Leader's pardon

