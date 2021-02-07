  1. Politics
Iran sympathizes with India over deadly flood

TEHRAN, Feb. 08 (MNA) -- Iranian Foreign Ministry has sympathized with the Indian government and nation over the deadly flood in the northern parts of the country.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, in a message on Sunday, offered his condolences to the Indian government and nation for the flooding that claimed the lives of dozens of people on Sunday.

 As many as 150 people are feared dead after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into an Indian dam early on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream.

Locals fear that people working at a nearby hydropower project had been swept away, as well as villagers roaming near the river looking for firewood or grazing their cattle.

India has put many of its northern districts on high alert.

Footage shared by locals showed the water washing away parts of the dam as well as whatever else was in its path.

That disaster was dubbed the “Himalayan tsunami” by the media due to the torrents of water unleashed in the mountainous area, which sent mud and rocks crashing down, burying homes, sweeping away buildings, roads and bridges.

