Three people trapped in avalanche near Tehran

Mohammad-Bagher Khalafi, the managing director of the Alborz province's Red Crescent Society told Mehr News on Sunday, "Three employees of Taleghan Powe rCompany, who were repairing electricity lines, were caught under an avalanche earlier today."

He quoted people present on the scene, saying that four people were initially caught under the avalanche, one of whom was successfully rescued and has only minor injuries.

"Rescue forces have been dispatched to the area and the operation to find the missing people are underway,” Khalafi said.

MR/5141489