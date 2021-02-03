US terrorist act can best be responded by ousting its forces

Speaking in a meeting with the visiting Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Tehran on Tuesday, Zarif appreciated the efforts of Iraq’s government and judiciary for following up on the case of the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis by US terrorist forces.

He hoped that the perpetrators of this crime would be punished through judicial proceedings. “Putting an end to American forces in the region can be the best response to this terrorist act,” he said.

Voicing satisfaction for holding the joint economic commission of the two countries, Zarif hoped that earlier agreements between Iran and Iraq that had been reached during the Iranian President’s visit to Baghdad regarding industrial zones, border markets, pilgrims’ and businesspersons’ commute, goods transit, banking issues, and debts would be implemented and come to fruition soon.

For his part, the Iraqi minister said that visits of the two countries’ delegations demonstrate the determination of Iran and Iraq for boosting bilateral ties.

He also said that the Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi is is taking a special view at following up and organizing relations with the Islamic Republic.

The Iraqi minister arrived in Tehran on Wednesday and has also met and held talks with Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani.

