3 research launches planned for Zol-Jannah satellite carrier

Zol-Jannah is a combined and three-stage satellite carrier whose performance is being examined and evaluated in each research launch, a spokesman for Iran's Defense Ministry said.

Three research launches are planned for the Zol-Jannah satellite carrier, Seyed Ahmad Hosseini said, and added, "So far, one research launch has been conducted and two more research launches are going to be conducted."

Iran's Defense Ministry on February 1, 2021, said it has test-launched a new satellite carrier with its "most powerful" solid-fuel engine.

According to the spokesperson, Zol-Jannah is capable of launching satellites weighing 220 kilograms [485 lb] to the altitude of 500 kilometers [310 miles].

This three-stage carrier can compete with the world's current carriers, and has two stages of solid propulsion and a single liquid one.

The satellite carrier can be used on moving platforms and is designed to reduce costs and will be able to put operational satellites in orbit after research tests are conducted.

RHM/IRN84789330