Iran urges Islamic centers in UK to ban a sacrilegious movie

In reaction to a film’s sacrilegious content, Iran's Ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad tweeted on Monday, “In a letter to the Shia and Sunni Islamic centers in the UK, I categorically condemned the film “The Lady of Heaven” produced in the UK as a divisive action, and expressed our concern over the attempts to create division and hatred among Muslims at this sensitive time.”

The Iranian envoy, in a subsequent tweet, wrote, “Such divisive attempt undermines the fundamental principles of Islam as well as the teachings of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).”

“Muslim community both Shia and Sunni, need to be vigilant and act in unity to condemn this film and resort to legal steps to ban the film in the UK,” he stressed.

The feature film revolves around the story of an Iraqi child in the midst of a war-ravaged Arab country who learns the importance and power of patience.

The film centers on the crimes committed by the ISIL Takfiri terrorist group in Iraq, Syria and elsewhere.

A number of renowned Shia Muslim figures have questioned the intention behind making the film, which was released on December 29 in London.

Senior Iranian clerics and sources of emulation Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi, Ayatollah Hossein Nuri Hamedani and Ayatollah Lotfollah Safi Golpayegani have already banned watching the film, believing that it will cause discord among Muslims, particularly between Shia and Sunni Muslims, Press TV reported.

Some senior Iranian officials have recently censured the motive behind the production of the feature film depicting the life of the infallible daughter of the holy prophet of Islam, Hazrat Fatima Zahra (AS), describing it as an attempt to sow the seeds of discord among Muslims.

