Iran, Qatar discuss bilateral relations, regional coop.

While welcoming and congratulating Qatar on its recent success in ending the siege, Iranian foreign Minister Zarif pointed to the importance of bilateral relations with Qatar from perspective of Iranian government and people and emphasized Iran’s readiness to expand cooperation with Qatar in various fields.

Explaining the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in opposing policies based on coercion in the region, Zarif stressed the need to cooperate between countries of the region to resolve relevant issues and reach a regional arrangement and evaluated the important role of the two countries of Iran and Qatar in this regard.

Qatari foreign minister, for his part, pointed to the readiness of Doha to expand bilateral relations at all levels especially in economic areas and appreciated all the assistance provided by the Islamic Republic of Iran during the siege of Qatar.

Qatari Foreign Minister also stressed the need for a new approach and comprehensive and all-out cooperation in the region and expressed Qatar's readiness to play a key and effective role in this respect.

Exploring avenues for expanding bilateral economic relations as well as common areas of cooperation were other main topics discussed between Iranian and Qatari foreign ministers.

Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani visited Islamic Republic of Iran on Monday at the head of a high-ranking delegation comprising of Roads Minister of Qatar.

