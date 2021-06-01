  1. Politics
Jun 1, 2021, 9:42 AM

Russian diplomat:

Biden must answer questions over Guantanamo tortures

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – Russia's Permanent Representative to Vienna says that, in the upcoming meeting between Russian and American presidents, it would be a good occasion for Joe Biden to answer some questions about Guantanamo events.

"Wouldn’t it be a good occasion to ask some questions about Guantanamo, tortures etc.?", Russia's Permanent Representative to Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov framed in reaction to US President Joe Biden’s recent criticism over alleged human rights in Russia.

As Biden and Russian President Putin will meet each other in the coming weeks, some speculate that the US president is seeking to seize the opportunity to question Russia's human rights issues.

The report comes as Biden said in a Sunday statement that he intends to pressure Putin to respect and support human rights in the meeting which will be held next month.

