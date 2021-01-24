Leader appoints represntative for Iranian students in Europe

In a decree released on Sunday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Hojat-ol-Islam Ahmad Vaezi as the new Leader's representative in the affairs of the Islamic Association of Iranian Students in Europe.

"I appoint you as my representative for Islamic Association of Iranian students in Europe, and I hope that you will succeed in establishing an intellectual, spiritual and emotional relationship with those dear youth who are among the future hopes of the country," the message read.

