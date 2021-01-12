Tehran to host 4th Iran-Iraq Joint Economic Commission

Iran-Iraq Joint Economic Commission was set up in Oct. 2020 in order to develop bilateral cooperation.

Reviewing capacities of joint cooperation in different sectors given the common geographical, cultural and religious aspects between the two countries has been cited as the main objective of the Commission.

Developing economic relations, exploring avenues for developing exports and mutual cooperation, evaluating market of the two sides for optimal productivity in the fields of transportation, energy, tourism, construction activities, water and electricity industries are among the causes that will bring about preliminaries of economic development and deepening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The high capacity of Iranian products and services in Iraq’s lucrative market is one of the positive factors that will be emphasized in interaction with public and private sector activists.

Iraqi Minister of Commerce Alaa Ahmed al-Jabouri, headed a high-level economic and trade delegation, arrived in Tehran on Monday Jan. 11 to meet with high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and participate in the Fourth Joint Iran-Iraq Economic Commission.

The visiting Iraqi delegation is scheduled to meet and hold talks with high-ranking Iranian officials including First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri.

