AEOI tasked to provide 120kg enriched uranium in year

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

"120 kg of enriched uranium must be prepared, and this must be done within a year," Vaezi said.

The Iranian Parliament, in its open session on Tuesday, Dec, 1 and along with investigating the strategic plan to counter-sanctions, mandated the AEOI to supply uranium enriched with more than 20 percent for peaceful purposes.

َAccording to one of the articles of the motion, the Iranian organization is obliged to produce uranium with 20% enrichment for peaceful purposes immediately after the ratification of this law and to store at least 120kg of it annually in the country.

It is also obliged to fully meet the country's need for peaceful uses of uranium enriched with more than 20% completely and without delay.

