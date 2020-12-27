Woman killed, 2 injured in overnight shooting in Modesto

A woman was killed and two others were injured in an overnight shooting in Modesto, authorities said on Saturday, ABC News reported.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Oak Street, according to the Modesto Police Department.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released. The other two victims are expected to survive, police said.

A suspect description or details regarding the circumstances of the shooting were not available.

Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting is urged to contact the Modesto Police Department.

