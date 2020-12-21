Pompeo reacts to rocket attack against US embassy in Iraq

“Iran-backed militias once again flagrantly and recklessly attacked in Baghdad, wounding Iraqi civilians,” he claimed in a tweet, adding that “The people of Iraq deserve to have these attackers prosecuted. These violent and corrupt criminals must cease their destabilizing actions.”

At least three Katyusha rockets landed near US embassy in Baghdad on Sunday. Following the attack, the Iraqi military said in a statement that an "outlaw group" had fired rockets at Baghdad's Green Zone, Reuters reported. The rockets hit a residential complex inside the Green Zone, damaging buildings and cars, but causing no casualties, the statement added.

Anti-rocket systems of the embassy were activated during the attack, repelling some of the rockets according to the reports.

Pompeo’s claims about civilian casualties come as Saberin News reported that the defense systems of the US embassy has inflicted damage on residential areas of the Green Zone.

Meanwhile, Kata'ib Hezbollah issued a statement on Sunday, voicing its opposition to any rocket attack against the US mission. “Shelling of the embassy of Satan in current circumstances is an uncontrolled and undisciplined behavior and the competent authorities should prosecute the perpetrators of this attack.”

The group has condemned the attack, noting that such arbitrary measures will pose a threat to the lives of civilians.

MAH/FNA13991001000032/ 13991001000046/PR