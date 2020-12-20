Iranian filmmaker joins selection committee of Regard Fest

Approved by the Academy Awards and International Federation of Film Critics, the 25th edition of the Canadian Regard Film Festival announced its initial selection committee.

The 25th edition of the Regard Festival will be held from June 9 to 13, 2021.

The Iranian filmmaker, Ghasideh Golmakani is the only Iranian member of the selection committee for the international section of the festival.

In its 22nd edition, the Regard Festival devoted a section to screening and reviewing the works of Golmakani.

Regard International Short Film Festival is the largest short film festival in North America which presents nearly two hundred short films from Quebec and around the world every year.

The REGARD Festival has the mission of promoting independent short films that reflect an innovative spirit and demonstrate a high-quality artistic approach.

