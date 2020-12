TEHRAN, Dec. 19 (MNA) – On the eve of Yalda Night, Jihadi group at Hazrat Abolfazl (PBUH) Mosque, Golriz Township, prepared food assistance packages and distributed them among the needy people.

Yalda is the longest night of the year when friends and family members get together to eat and read poem until well after midnight. Due to the speared of coronavirus, people are advised to mark the occasion online this year.