Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Dec. 16

Arman-e Melli:

Pres. Rouhani: Iran not overwhelmed with joy of Biden coming

Aftab:

Leader: Main focus should be on defusing sanctions

Rouhani:' We are not exhilarated over Biden coming, but we are very happy that Trump is leaving'

Ebtekar:

Leader:Leader: If sanctions can be lifted, Iran should not hesitate to do it even for an hour

Rouhani: 'We negotiate obsessively but we are committed'

US security in a state of emergency

Etela'at:

Ayat. Khamenei: Martyr Soleimani hero of Iranian nation, Islamic Ummah

Iran:

Leader: Sanctions should be lifted in a dignified way

Pres. Rouhani: Iran favours peace, stability, security in world, constructive interaction with all countries

Javan:

Ayat. Khamenei: Revenge must be taken from the assassins of Gen. Soleimani

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

Leader urges Iranians to look for ways to defuse sanctions rather than ways to lift them

Indonesia rejects talks to normalize relations with Tel Aviv

Khorasan:

Leader: 'My firm advice is to not trust the enemy'

Mardom Salari:

Araghchi: Iran not to bear all costs of JCPOA implementation

