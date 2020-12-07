Netanyahu's trial to face delay

Netanyahu’s corruption trial resumed on Sunday, with his lawyers asking the Jerusalem District Court to dismiss the charges against him due to alleged impropriety by police investigators probing the premier, and the judges indicating they intended to order prosecutors to explain why some parts of the indictment were not sufficiently detailed, Times of Israel reported.

Such a decision would likely require prosecutors to correct the indictment, resulting in another significant delay in the schedule of the trial. The start of the evidentiary stage has already been pushed off by a month.

Netanyahu’s trial on charges of fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes opened in May. Though he attended the first hearing, he was granted an exemption from appearing at later, largely procedural stages of the trial, including Sunday’s hearing.

HJ/PR