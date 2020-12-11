Iran reminds IAEA about the body’s ‘sole role’

“@iaeaorg sole role is to monitor and verify the voluntary nuclear-related measures as detailed in the JCPOA and to provide regular updates in this regard,” Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to Vienna-based International Organizations Kazem Gharibabadi tweeted on Friday.

“Any assessment or analysis is out of the mandate of the Agency,” he added.

The tweet came as the head of the IAEA Rafael Grossi had earlier called on Iran to not implement the decision to increase nuclear activities.

Iran should not follow through on threats to increase uranium enrichment and throw out his inspectors, he told Sky News. “If implemented, these measures would be an even further deviation from the commitments that Iran entered into when it joined the agreement.”

Iran has reduced its commitments to the 2015-signed JCPOA in a transparent and reversible mood in response to other parties’ failure to safeguard Iran’s economic interest under the deal.

Recently, the Iranian Parliament ratified a law that further obliges the Iranian government and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to boost the nuclear industry and reconsider ties with the IAEA in case the JCPOA signatories continue their lack of commitments to the deal.

