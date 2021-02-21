  1. Politics
Iran's 71st naval flotilla returns home

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – The 71st fleet of warships of the Iranian Navy returned to the southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Sunday after a 77-day mission in the international waters.

The naval fleet, comprising 'Alborz' destroyer and 'Khark' helicopter carrier, berthed at southern Iranian port city this morning and was welcomed in a ceremony attended by navy commanders and staff.

The flotilla traveled a total of 8,000 nautical miles during its overseas journey.

In recent years, Iran’s naval forces have increased their presence in international waters to secure naval routes and protect merchant vessels and oil tankers against pirates.

In line with international efforts to combat piracy, the Iranian Navy has also been conducting anti-piracy patrols in the Gulf of Aden to safeguard the vessels involved in maritime trade, especially ships and oil tankers owned or leased by Iran.

