Dec 4, 2020, 2:30 PM

One dead, two injured as blast hits central Belgrade

TEHRAN, Dec. 04 (MNA) – At least one person has died and two others are injured as a result of an explosion in central Belgrade, Serbia's public broadcaster RTS reported on Friday.

The blast occurred at around 10 a.m. local time (9 a.m. GMT) at a construction site near the broadcaster's headquarters, Sputnik reported.

Several cars belonging to the broadcaster have been damaged by the explosion.

Emergency services and police have arrived at the site of the incident. The cause of the blast is currently being investigated.

According to Sputnik Serbia, the number of injured has increased to three and a gas container could have been the cause of the explosion.

