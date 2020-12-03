12th OPEC+ meeting kicks off

The meeting, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, was postponed to today, Thursday, December 3, for further talks between OPEC and non-OPEC members, according to Shana.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh said on Thursday that the aim of the meeting is to increase oil output cut in 2021 and decide on issued related to reduction in oil demands and prospects of economic growth amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Consensus in decision-making requires patience and negotiation," Zangeneh said after the 180th OPEC meeting on November 30.

Oil prices rose on the eve of the meeting, and the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil benchmark went above $48 per barrel, which is the highest figure since March.

