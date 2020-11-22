  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Nov. 22

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, November 22.

Asia:

Leader’s advisor: Iran is not after negotiations for sake of negotiations either

Aftab:

Pir Mohammad Mollazehi: Afghanistan may be divided

Ebtekar:

Slow move of China, US towards World War III

Borrell: Reviving JCPOA not to be easy

Etela'at:

23 rockets land in Kabul; 5 Killed, 31 wounded

Iran:

Loud explosions shake central Kabul

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

US pressure on Iran failed miserably

Former Tunisian President: Arab regimes surrendered to Israel regime

Khorasan:

'Shiraz' surveillance warship to joint Iran’s Navy next year

Mardom Salari:

Activists call for boycotting G20 summit in Saudi Arabia

