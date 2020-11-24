  1. Economy
Iran's tissue production up by more than 100%

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – The head of Iran's Association of Tissue Paper Manufacturers said, "Today, Iran's capacity of tissue production is above our domestic need, and the surplus is exported to Iraq, Afghanistan and Central Asia."

The per capita consumption of tissue paper in Iran is less than two kilograms, so the country needs about 150,000 tons, Abbas Koshgard announced and added that however, the production capacity of the country amounts to more than 280,000 tons.

Being produced by 15 Iranian manufacturers, the surplus amount is exported to neighboring countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, and Central Asian countries.

Stating that until 10 years ago, Iran used to supply 80% of its required tissue paper products from other countries, he said, “However, in the recent years, we have changed from an importer to a producer and today we are exporter of such products.”

Tissue paper or simply tissue is a lightweight paper or, light crêpe paper which are used in producing a wide variety of cellulose and health products.

