Judge dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit in Pennsylvania

The Trump campaign had sought to prevent state officials from certifying the results of the election in the state, Reuters reported.

US District Judge Matthew Brann in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, described the case as “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations.”

Brann said that he “has no authority to take away the right to vote of even a single person, let alone millions of citizens.”

“This claim, like Frankenstein’s Monster, has been haphazardly stitched together,” wrote Brann.

Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said in a statement he was disappointed with the ruling and will appeal. “Today’s decision turns out to help us in our strategy to get expeditiously to the US Supreme Court,” he said.

For Trump to have any hope of overturning the election, he needs to reverse the outcome in Pennsylvania, which is scheduled to be certified by state officials on Monday.

Attempts to thwart the certification of the election have failed in courts in Georgia, Michigan and Arizona.

In the Pennsylvania case, Brann also denied a campaign request to amend the suit to claim violations of the US Constitution. The campaign wanted Brann to allow Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled state legislature to appoint electors who would back for Trump at the Electoral College vote on Dec. 14.

