Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on Nov. 18

Arman-e Melli:

Illusion of attacking Iran's nuclear facilities

Ebtekar:

Trump asked for options to attack Iran nuc. sites last week

Germany important trading partner for Iran in Europe

Etela'at:

Ardakanian: EAEU unique opportunity for Iran to expand its exports

COVID-19 rapid test kit production line inaugurated in Tehran

Iran:

Zarif: lifting of sanctions, Iran's return to its commitments not to take time

Rouhani vows support for harmed businesses under pandemic

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

Jahangiri inaugurates production line of COVID-19 rapid test kit in Tehran

Mardom Salari:

Failure of Trump's policies toward Iran

