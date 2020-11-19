Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on Nov. 19

Etel'at:

Syrian air defense thwarts Zionist attacks

75 Democrats urge Trump to show leniency on Iran Sanctions

Rouhani: There are signs that economic, social conditions improving

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

Rouhani: Some inside purify US for free

Iran:

Pres. Rouhani: Promoting despair in society a 'national treason'

Khorasan:

Iran confirms feeding UF6 gas into IR2m centrifuges

Shargh:

Zarif says Biden can lift sanctions if there is a will

Kayhan:

Yemen facing worst humanitarian crisis in world

Mardom Salari:

US to cut troop levels in Afghanistan, Iraq

