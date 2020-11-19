Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on Nov. 19

Etel'at:
Syrian air defense thwarts Zionist attacks
75 Democrats urge Trump to show leniency on Iran Sanctions
Rouhani: There are signs that economic, social conditions improving
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
Rouhani: Some inside purify US for free
Iran:
Pres. Rouhani: Promoting despair in society a 'national treason'
Khorasan:
Iran confirms feeding UF6 gas into IR2m centrifuges
Shargh:
Zarif says Biden can lift sanctions if there is a will
Kayhan:
Yemen facing worst humanitarian crisis in world
Mardom Salari:
US to cut troop levels in Afghanistan, Iraq
