US election result not to change Iran's "resistance" policy

Answering a question, in a talk-radio, over the impact of the results of the US election on Iran's policies, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stressed, “The results of the US presidential election will not affect the principled policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He went on to say, “The hegemonic and bullying policy of the United States will not change with the change of the president in this country, but with the change of rulers, new methods and approaches may be adopted by Americans.”

Reiterating the fact that Iran’s policy of resisting against arrogance and illegal pressures will, certainly, not be affected by the US election, he said, “In order to secure its interests and to counter any new pressures or possible threats, it is natural that the Islamic Republic will adopt appropriate methods and solutions in accordance with new conditions of US administration.”

In response to another question over Iran’s reaction to the possibility of the new US President returning to JCPOA, he stated: "It is too early to talk about such issue. There are many challenges, however, first of all, we have to wait and consider possible new policies in the United States.”



RHM/IRN84101228