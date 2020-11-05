Iran opens first phase of water transfer from Persian Gulf

The first phase of the project is capable of desalinating and transferring around 200,000 cubic meters of water in 24 hours. The water will fulfill part of the needs of industries and residential areas in central and southeastern provinces.

According to Mohammad Javad Fadaei, governor of Kerman province, studies on the project started in 2013 and the physical project kicked off two years later. There are three main lines in this project that will eventually transfer some 600 million cubic meters of water from the Persian Gulf to Kerman, Yazd, and Hormozgan provinces every year.

President Hassan Rouhani delivered a speech in the ceremony, describing the water pipeline as the 'line of hope', noting that the project will boost industries and agriculture in arid central provinces.

He said the overall length of this giant water transfer line is about 800 kilometers, 305 kilometers of which is being inaugurated today.

