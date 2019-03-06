Iranian students win award at American architecture event

Students of ‘the School of Architecture and Environmental Design’ of the Iranian university claimed third place by winning the Citation Award along with three other teams from the US and one from Poland.

The Iranian group received the award for its plan, called BREATHOOD CUBIC. The plan aims at using climate potentials as a way to prevent using non-renewable energies.

According to the event's website, participants were tasked with designing a ZNE Student Recreation Center for a site on the California State University, Monterey Bay campus. Now in its eighth year, the annual competition is focused on promoting zero net energy design by giving students and professionals a particular brief. The competition was prompted by California’s goal for all new residential construction to be ZNE by 2020 and all new commercial construction to be ZNE by 2030.

