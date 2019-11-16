Iran's AUT places third at 2019 Chem-E-Car in Germany

A team of Iranian students from the Faculty of Polymer and Chemical Engineering at Amirkabir University of Technology managed to win the third place at the technical performance section of the 2019 Chem-E-Car competitions in Germany.

The team won the third place with its designed automobile that operates by chemical means and is stopped by controlling the electrochemical reaction.

The Iranian team was the sole representative from Iran and Asia, competing with 33 other teams for the top places on 4th and 5th of November 2019.

The Chem-E-Car is an annual college competition for students majoring in Chemical Engineering.

According to the competition's official rules, students must design small-scale automobiles that operate by chemical means, along with a poster describing their research.

During the competition, they must drive their car a fixed distance (10m to 30m) down a wedge-shaped course in order to demonstrate its capabilities. In addition to driving a specified distance, they must also hold a payload of 0-500 mL of water.

Given that the only energy source for the propulsion of the car is a chemical reaction, the event is aimed at utilizing the principles of engineering theory to look for ways to replace fossil fuels with biofuels.

MS/4772653