Others should not become complicit in US inhumane actions

After decades of America’s hostility towards Iran, the Iranian nation is not surprised by these economic sanctions, Rouhani said Tuesday at Cabinet's Economic Coordination Board, adding that however, “The nation expects those countries who unintentionally accompany these sanctions to not become complicit in US inhumane actions.”

He also called on responsible bodies such as the Foreign Ministry and the Central Bank of Iran to ramp up efforts to unfreeze Iran’s assets abroad.

His remarks come as South Korea has frozen some $7 billion of Iran’s money under the pretext of US sanctions.

Rouhani noted that as the aspects of the imposed Iraqi war on Iran became clear years after the war, the aspects of this US-waged economic war against the country and how the nation has resisted will become clear in the future.

After withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal in May 2018, the US has adopted a so-called ‘maximum pressure’ policy against Iran to force the country into a ‘better’ deal. However, Tehran has announced that it will not give in to these illegal pressures, calling on the international community to defy hectoring America.

