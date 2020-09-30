Alexander Nouri inches closer to Esteghlal job

Sa’adatmant broke the news while speaking with the club’s press service on Wednesday.

“Nessacary agreements have been made with Mr Alexander Nouri and I have informed the issue to the club’s board through a letter. Currently, we are waiting for the final say of the board members to make the contract with Mr Nouri official,” he said.

The announcement comes as rumors are circulating about the possibility of introducing changes in Esteghlal’s board and the general manager.

Sa’adatmant had earlier focused on returning Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni to the team, who had departed Iran due to the club’s failure in transferring his salary. However, a new regulation, which bans the signing of new foreign players and coaches in the Iranian football for one year, did not allow such a move.

41-year-old Nouri has the experience of leading Werder Bremen and Hertha BSC in the Bundesliga.

Esteghlal finished the 2019-2020 IPL runner-up with 53 points, 14 points behind their archrival Persepolis that gained its fourth consecutive IPL title this year.

MAH/ 5036985