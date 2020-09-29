Iran welcomes Ansarullah's agreement with resigned Yemen gov.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers this agreement a step towards helping to resolve the current crisis in Yemen peacefully," said Khatibzadeh on Tuesday, adding, "This agreement showed that the Yemeni-Yemeni talks are the only solution to the current problems of this country."

He expressed hope that this agreement and the continuation of the process of releasing the remaining prisoners will pave the way for Yemeni-Yemeni political dialogue and lead to a cessation of hostilities and aggression in this country.

