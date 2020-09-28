Assassinating top gen., proof of strengthening US terrorism

Speaking with the Head of International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Song Tao on Monday held through video conference, Rezaei reiterated that assassination of Iran’s top commander General Soleimani is an important document to prove that Americans are promoting and strengthening terrorism in the world.

In this bilateral talk, Rezaei hailed China’s positions on Iran and added, “I take this opportunity to thank position adopted by Chinese officials on Iran at the UN Security Council and the United Nations. Americans in their propaganda have distorted relations between Iran and China and have uttered a lot of untrue remarks about the two countries.”

Turning to the situation and performance of US rulers in the international arenas, he said, “the United States has resorted to confronting with the majority of world countries. Americans used to boast of freedom, but now, in addition to freedom, they have violated justice and today we see that Americans have violated freedom, justice and humanity.”

Emphasizing that US intervention is the culmination of international tyranny and dictatorship, he said, “They (US) have forgotten humanity. Undoubtedly, the cooperation between Iran and China will go down in the history as a defeat to US President Trump and the world will see the victory of the people of Iran and China, and this victory will be a model for other nations.”

Head of International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Song Tao, for his part, pointed to the amicable relations between Iran and China which dates back to many year ago and said, “Iran-China relations are of interest to other countries, especially other regional countries. As reiterated by Chinese President Xi Jinping in his talk with Iranian President, protection of dignity and honor as well as Iran’s sovereignty right is supported and emphasized by Chinese government.”

