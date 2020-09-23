Soleimani’s case not to be closed till criminals revenged

Speaking in a video conference meeting, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri stressed on the necessity of recognizing the enemy, adding, “In 1980, the United States provoked Saddam to launch a military attack on Iran in order to defeat the newly established Islamic Republic of Iran and disintegrate Iran, however under the wise leadership of the of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Revolution, as well as the sacrifices of the Iranian youth, this conspiracy was severely defeated.”

“Today, the intention of the enemy is to harm the country and the Islamic Revolution through imposing economic sanctions”, he added.

He also referred to the failure of the enemy at the UN Security Council in restoring anti-Iran sanctions, adding that all pressures imposed by the enemy will have no result except for making the Iranian nation more and more powerful.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran’s Prosecutor General considered the assassination of Lenient General Soleimani as one of the heinous crimes of the United States, stressing that the case of this assassination will be open until the perpetrators of this crime are avenged.

