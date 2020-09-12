Maduro announces arrest of US spy near Venezuelan refineries

In a live broadcast on state television, Maduro said the man was arrested on Thursday in the northwest state of Falcon where he was spying on the Amuay and Cardon oil refineries, Reuters reported.

They captured “a marine, who was serving as a marine on CIA bases in Iraq,” Maduro said. “He was captured with specialized weapons, he was captured with large amounts of cash, large amounts of dollars and other items.”

Maduro did not give further details, but said the detainee was giving a statement in custody.

Amuay and Cardon make up the Paraguana Refining Center, which has a nominal processing capacity of 971,000 barrels per day.

