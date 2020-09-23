  1. Technology
Sep 23, 2020, 10:19 AM

Six Iranian students win medals at Singapore math Olympiad

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – Iranian students won six colorful medals at the Asian Schools Math Olympiad 2020 (SASMO 2020).

Iranian students won 1 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals at SASMO 2020 among 32,000 competitors from 20 Asian countries.

Amir Mohammad Ghanbari won a gold medal, Ali Saleh Esmaielzadeh, Ardeshir Zaferanchi, Atrisa Mousavian each received a silver medal, and Mobin Gharoun and Anisa Kavian each grabbed a bronze medal at the international competition in Singapore.

All students who have won gold and silver medals will also be eligible to participate in the International Junior Math Olympiad (IJMO) which is slated to be held on December 2020.

Singapore will host all medalists in the Singapore math Olympiad challenge ( SIMOC) as well.

