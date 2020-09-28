Iran wins 6 medals at Intl. math Olympiad

Iranian math students won six colorful medals at the 61st World Mathematical Olympiad 2020 in Russia, and ranked 18th place in the world among 110 countries.

The Iranian team consisted of Alireza Haghi, who won a gold medal, Ali Mirzaei Anari, Kian Shamsaie and Mohammad Moshtaghifar, who each received a silver medal, Matin Yadollahi, Seyed Reza Hosseini Dolatabadi who won a bronze medal at the international competitions.

The International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) is a mathematical olympiad for pre-college students, and is the oldest of the International Science Olympiads. The first IMO was held in Romania in 1959. The International Mathematical Olympiad is one of the most prestigious mathematical competitions in the world.

