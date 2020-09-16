Persepolis needs more time,says coach after edging Al Taawoun

The champion of the Iran Professional League claimed a late win on Tuesday against Saudi Arabia’s Al Taawoun with a goal by defender Shoja Khalilzadeh. The team now sits third in Group C of the ACF Champions League with four points behind Al Taawoun (6) and Al Duhail (6). Persepolis will lock horns with Al Taawoun again on Friday.

“We won a difficult game but still need a lot of time for improving coordination,” Golmohammadi said after the Tuesday match at Education City Stadium of Doha.

“I think we will improve match by match,” he added.

In Group D of the event, Sepahan conceded a 0-2 loss to Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. The team is now standing third in the group with three points from three matches, while Al Nassr leads the table with seven points and Al Sadd ranks next with five.

Sepahan will take on Al Nassr again on Friday.

MAH